Helping teachers empower dyslexic superpowers

Dyslexia isn’t a disadvantage – it’s a superpower. And yet education systems around the world are failing dyslexic thinkers. It is either treated it as a learning disorder that needs fixing, or it isn’t acknowledged at all. It’s time for this to change.

The world needs to realise that skills inherent to dyslexic people (such as problem solving, creativity, adaptability and communication) are the most sought-after in every job sector across the globe. Kate Griggs and the team at Made By Dyslexia are doing brilliant work to help people see this (while also helping dyslexic thinkers to thrive).

Nurturing these skills starts with education. Teachers need the tools to spot, nurture and empower dyslexic thinkers. Schools need to stop focusing on what dyslexic children struggle with and start celebrating what they excel at. We need to stop trying to fit square pegs into round holes.

We’ve been working with Made By Dyslexia to address this issue for many years now. And so I was thrilled to hear the team would be working with Unite BVI (our not-for-profit in the British Virgin Islands) and the BVI’s Ministry of Education to deliver a Dyslexic Thinking development program. The program uses Made By Dyslexia’s free training to equip teachers with everything they need to best support students with dyslexia, alongside other diverse learners. The amazing thing is, that the training is available for free online for any teacher to take. So every school can follow the BVI’s lead.

To kickstart the movement, more than 300 teachers gathered on the island of Tortola with myself; the CEO of the Ministry of Education, Mrs Crabb; and Made By Dyslexia’s wonderful CEO, Kate Griggs. It was inspiring to be in a room full of people ready to do things differently.

During a panel discussion, I spoke about how Dyslexic Thinking has propelled me forward in life. I’ve always found it easy to see the big picture, which helps me take big risks and not get bogged down in the detail. I also find creative solutions to problems that don’t have such a straight-forward answer. I don’t necessarily realise I do this; it’s just a natural part of my Dyslexic Thinking.

A fun example involved launching an airline (Virgin Atlantic), with very little funds and no experience in aviation. I decided the fastest way to get the airline off the ground would be to lease a single aircraft and take it from there. We got rejected a few times, and several people thought I was crazy to even suggest it, but eventually I convinced Boeing to lease us a Boeing 747. To me, it didn’t seem like such a wild idea, but no-one had thought to do it before. And the most important thing was protecting the downside. If people didn’t like the airline, I negotiated the right to hand the plane back after 12 months. Fortunately, it was loved by all and forty years later it is still going strong. I have countless moments like this, and I credit them all to my dyslexia.

This is the beauty of it. Dyslexic Thinking fuels innovation, solves complex challenges, and gives rise to visionary ideas. Some of the most successful entrepreneurs, artists, and pioneers – from Albert Einstein[SS2] Steve Jobs to Pablo Picasso – were dyslexic. Imagine if they hadn’t realised their potential?

This is why the work that Made By Dyslexia is doing in the BVI and all over the world is so vital. Kate is also re-releasing her fantastic children’s book, Xtraordinary People: Made By Dyslexia , which helps young dyslexics to spot and understand their unique strengths.

Thank you to all the wonderful teachers in the BVI who are taking part in the program, as well as everyone at Unite BVI, the Ministry of Education and Made by Dyslexia. Let’s activate these superpowers.