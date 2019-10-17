Getting personal at Virgin Hotels

Loved hearing from the team at Virgin Hotels how guests have been taking full advantage of being able to personalise their stays when becoming members of The Know programme. Virgin Hotels has launched Free to Be, a campaign encouraging guests to join The Know and stay exactly how they want. Guests can join the wonderful loyalty programme The Know, and request anything that will make their stay more special.

There have been many fun and fanciful requests, including staging a Spiderman chamber takeover (spider webs included), stocking mini fridges with orange Skittles and pickles, rubber ducks for the bathroom and even placing a picture of a banana next to the bed (your guess is as good as mine!)

There are also a few new perks that have been added to the list for members of The Know. You can now get free room upgrades when they are available, special dining offers and a complimentary nightly happy hour (aptly called the Spirit Hour).

It’s so great seeing the Virgin brand disrupting the hotel industry. We like to do things a little differently, whether we are running an airline or putting satellites into space, we always put the customer experience at the heart of everything we do.

Image from Virgin Hotels

I’m fortunate to travel to many different places for business and am very used to living out of hotel rooms and suitcases for periods of time. I know what I want wherever I am in the world – free wifi, no cancellation fees, and early check-in or late check-out without penalties. I want a comfy bed, the right temperature, space to work, a social space to relax, and superior service.

This is why we decided to launch Virgin Hotels. These desires (and frustrations when hotels fall short) are shared by many travellers and it seemed like there was a great opportunity to create a new, wonderful hotel experience where people leave happier than when they arrived.

It was so exciting to see our vision come to life with Virgin Hotels Chicago and Virgin Hotels San Francisco. Virgin Hotels Dallas is also now open for bookings!

It was so exciting to see our vision come to life with Virgin Hotels Chicago and Virgin Hotels San Francisco. Virgin Hotels Dallas is also now open for bookings!

Virgin Hotels lets you choose what you want, and gives it to you – all at the touch of a button on your smartphone. You are Free to Be exactly who you are at Virgin Hotels.