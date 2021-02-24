Getting my COVID-19 vaccine

Delighted to receive my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It felt like one of the happiest moments of my life, knowing that people here in the British Virgin Islands and in many places around the world are getting protection from this horrible virus.

My wonderful wife Joan and I received the vaccine on Virgin Gorda. The jab is absolutely painless and the vaccine is absolutely safe. I would recommend everyone who is offered a vaccine to accept the invitation and take part in the global effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. I was very proud of the sticker you get once you have been vaccinated - I wore it with pride!

Branson family

I know there is a lot of misinformation about the vaccine in the community, and people keep sharing all sorts of conspiracy theories and rumours on social media. Vaccines like the one Joan and I received are safe. And they are our best hope to turn the tide against this awful virus. A small percentage of people who receive the vaccine may experience mild side effects. But that doesn’t change the simple truth: the vaccine is safe and it is a lifesaver.

The British Virgin Islands government is administering Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines to residents in the BVI. They began with vaccinations for healthcare and frontline workers, people with underlying conditions, and people over 60.

The BVI is now also vaccinating essential workers at high risk of exposure, including teachers, school staff, workers and persons in care facilities, prisoners and prison staff, and hospitality workers. The latter includes our brilliant Virgin Limited Edition team here on Necker Island and Moskito Island, so it was great that many of the team have been able to receive their first vaccine too. You can see the latest details on the BVI vaccine website.

Thanks to everyone working on the frontlines to deliver the vaccines. Now the challenge is to try to get everyone in the BVI, in the Caribbean, and around the world vaccinated as quickly as possible.

We are off to a good start in the BVI. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated when you can. If you’re in the BVI, head over to the BVI Government’s vaccine website to find out more and get organised to receive your vaccine as soon as possible.