Get involved with the Virtual Strive Weekender

Excited to take part in the Virtual Strive Challenge again this summer.

Last year’s Virtual Strive Challenge was a huge success with hundreds of people from all over the world taking part in different sections (or all) of the challenge to raise money for Big Change.

The Virtual Strive Weekender 2021 is free to sign up and will take place over the first three weekends of July, with each striver journeying 100km by any human-powered means, in as many sections as they choose.

I’m looking forward to taking on a mix of running, cycling, swimming and kayaking to make up the 100km. Holly and Sam are also taking on the challenge virtually – it’s always lovely to strive alongside them.

Katie Doo

The Strive Challenge is always one of my favourite times of the year. It’s a chance to really stretch myself mentally and physically – and to see what I can achieve when I push past the limits I think I have.

It’s all in aid of raising money for Big Change, the education charity set up by Holly and Sam that works to help set children up to thrive in life.

In the past seven years, we have climbed mountains, cycled hundreds of kilometres, kayaked across lakes, swam across seas and given ourselves more blisters than I can count to try and get out of our comfort zones.

Strive Challenge

Completing the challenge virtually this year has one added benefit - it means that anyone and everyone can take part!

I hope you can join us on another virtual adventure, it’s always a brilliant chance to learn something about yourself and to achieve more than you thought possible.

Sign up here.