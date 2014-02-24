The future of Necker Island

What does the future hold for Necker Island? Watch this video to discover what is being done to transform our home into one of the world’s most energy efficient islands.

Join the Carbon War Room and Virgin Limited Edition to see how Necker is focusing on an energy efficient future, switching from diesel power to a mixture of solar and wind power as part of the Ten Island Renewable Challenge. Adam Simmonds, Chief Engineer on Necker Island, takes us on a tour of Necker’s huge drive for energy efficiency, with three 100kw wind turbines and 2,500 solar panels being installed amongst other measures.

Image from Virgin.com

Carbon War Room COO Peter Boyd reveals how Necker Island is setting an example to prove why it makes economic as well as environmental sense to move from fossil fuels to renewables.

Meanwhile, Virgin Limited Edition Managing Director Jon Brown explains how you can provide fantastic guest experience at the same time.

To find out more about the energy efficiency measures on Necker and the Ten Island Renewable Challenge, head over to the Carbon War Room. To book your stay on Necker visit Virgin Limited Edition.