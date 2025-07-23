From Wimbledon to Necker Cup

Watching Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz battle it out in the Wimbledon final this year (and saying alright alright alright to Matthew McConaughey) reminded me why I love tennis so much - not just for the competition, but for the character, the camaraderie, and the moments that connect us.

It also got me thinking… maybe it’s time I win my second Necker Cup!

Thrilled to share that the 14th Annual Necker Cup will take place from November 30 to December 5 right here on Necker Island. The Necker Cup is a spirited pro-am tournament that brings together tennis legends, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, artists and friends from all over the world.

Necker Cup

This year’s lineup is already shaping up to be one of our most extraordinary yet, including Grand Slam champions Juan Martín del Potro and Dominic Thiem, plus Mike Bryan, the most successful doubles player in tennis history. On the music front, we have Grammy Award winner Darius Rucker, and Maestro Andrea Bocelli, returning to perform a private concert under the stars for our guests. Andrea and I have crossed paths a few times and he is my wife Joan’s favourite artist, so it’s extra special to welcome him to the Necker Cup. And how about this for a crossover? Andrea and Wimbledon Champion Jannik Sinner just released a powerful duet together called Polvere e Gloria.

Andrea Bocelli

What’s more, the Necker Cup has raised millions for Virgin Unite, National Tennis Foundation, and other impactful charities, and will continue to do so this year. One of my favourite parts is the incredible ball kids from Tortola, who come over to support the tournament, and leave inspired by the athletes and atmosphere. It’s a powerful reminder of why sport matters.

Juan Martin Del Potro

The Necker Cup has sold out each year, and this one’s shaping up to be no different. You can learn more at neckercup.com - and if the timing’s right, there are still a few unforgettable spots left to join us.

Now, where’s my racquet?