Fire on Necker Island

Thank you for all your kind messages after the fire on Necker. We're thankful that everyone is ok. Around 20 people were in the house and they all managed to get out and they are all fine.

We had a tropical storm with winds up to 90mph. A big lightning storm came around 4am and hit the house. My son Sam and nephew Jack rushed to the house and helped get everyone out and many thanks to Kate Winslet for helping to carry my 90 year old mum out of the main house to safety - she was wondering when a Director was going to shout CUT!

The main house is destroyed and the fire is not yet completely out. My office was based in the house and I have lost thousands of photographs and my note book which is very sad. But all family and friends are well - which in the end is all that really matters.

It's very much the Dunkirk spirit here. We will rebuild the house as soon as we can. We have a wonderful staff here and we want them to stay in work. We'll all stay here. There's a lot of damage but well create something even more special out of the ruins.

Image from the Branson Family

Thanks again for all the kind messages you have sent - they mean a lot. Currently just huddled up with family and friends in the continuing tropical storm realising what really matters in life.