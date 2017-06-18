Finding My Virginity – my new autobiography

You can only lose your virginity once. But in every aspect of my life – building businesses, raising my family, embarking upon adventures - I try to do things for the first time every day.

Introducing my brand new autobiography - Finding My Virginity. Nearly 20 years since I published Losing My Virginity, it is time to share everything that has happened to me, my business and my family since.

Finding My Virginity: The New Autobiography will be published on October 5th 2017, marking 50 years since I first started my life as an entrepreneur. I’ve learned an awful lot over the years, and can’t wait to share it all with you in my new memoir.

There have been many professional and personal highs and lows as we have grown Virgin from a family business to a global brand, launching 12 different billion dollar businesses and hundreds more companies across dozens of sectors. So much has happened, it has been challenging working out what to include and what to leave out. But, most importantly, the journey has been a hell of a lot of fun, which hopefully comes across in my book.

Finding My Virginity starts where Losing My Virginity ends, at the dawn of the new millennium. This is my account of the past two decades - how I’ve reinvented the Virgin brand, pushed boundaries, broken rules and reached for the stars in more ways than one. It’s the real story of the man behind the beard, the business, the bravado and the brand.

