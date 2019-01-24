Celebrating Virgin Galactic and Under Armour’s space apparel partnership

Delighted that Virgin Galactic is teaming up with Under Armour to create a new generation of performance-driven space apparel and astronaut programmes. I’m in New York today with Under Armour founder Kevin Plank sharing the news – and some sneak peeks into the design process.

Under Armour will draw upon all of its knowhow in performance through technical innovation to design and fabricate space suits for Virgin Galactic passengers and pilots, as well as uniforms for our team at Spaceport America in New Mexico. They are designing to enhance performance, with a focus on safety, utility, comfort, style and shared purpose. It’s so important that our team running a commercial spaceline, and our Future Astronauts travelling to space, feel confident and comfortable.

Image from Under Armour

But it’s about more than the apparel - they are also designing programs for our astronauts’ physical preparation and recovery with a focus on enhancing their mobility, strength, fitness, nutrition, and sleep. I’ve always admired Under Armour’s dedication to pushing technical boundaries in order to help athletes, at all levels, raise their performance. How exciting to work together on such a unique project.

Image from Under Armour

Kevin and I have been friends for many years and it has been great catching up. The last time we were on a panel together I stole his shoes (they were red!) so I’m sure the new kit will be a perfect fit. We already have a relationship with Under Armour in some of our other Virgin businesses and I often wear their clothes on the tennis courts. So I am particularly delighted that Kevin and his talented teams have stepped up to the considerable task of creating a range of technical apparel and performance programmes for one of the world’s most exciting and important new industries.

Our partnership is built on the firm foundations of shared values and I am greatly looking forward to the privilege of wearing an Under Armour astronaut flight suit on Virgin Galactic’s inaugural commercial space flight. We’ll share the full range of apparel ahead of my inaugural commercial flight later this year, but in the meantime take a look at these first designs and head over to Virgin Galactic to find out more.