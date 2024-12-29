Celebrating the life of Jimmy Carter

“What are the things that you can’t see that are important? I would say justice, truth, humility, service, compassion, love…They’re the guiding lights of a life.” – President Jimmy Carter.

President Carter was one of the guiding lights of my life, and arguably one of the most impactful leaders of our time. I had the honour of first meeting him in July 2006, when he kindly agreed to help us build a group of independent global leaders working together for peace, justice and human rights – The Elders.

Richard Branson interviews Jimmy Carter in Egypt

Of course, President Carter had accomplished an enormous amount long before then. While serving as America’s 39th president from 1977 to 1981, he brokered the Camp David Accords, a comprehensive peace agreement between Israel and Egypt bringing an end to decades of war between the two countries. Against much resistance, he supported efforts to decriminalise cannabis, and long before most people were talking about climate change and clean energy, he put solar panels on the roof of the White House.

After leaving public office, he dedicated his life to the causes he cared about from tackling neglected diseases to protecting democracy by monitoring countless elections, and furthering peace around the globe. He was deservedly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his human rights work and his tireless efforts to end armed conflicts.

When Peter Gabriel and I asked Nelson Mandela and Graça Machel to form The Elders, President Carter and Archbishop Tutu were their ideal choices to shape the group. In our initial meetings, Virgin Unite founding CEO Jean Oelwang, Peter and I outlined our vision for The Elders. It went very well, or so we thought. Then President Carter stood up, dusted down his white shirt and cleared his distinctive, airy voice. “I’m sorry Richard,” he said. “I appreciate your intentions, but I just don’t see how this is going to work.”

I felt shaken by the intervention. This was a wise and honest man I grew up revering, who understood how the world worked – and knew what it would take for The Elders to work. But rather than simply criticise, President Carter joined Archbishop Tutu to do something miraculous. They sat down together under a tree overlooking the ocean, and talked through what they believed The Elders could become. They came back with a draft of The Elders’ first values and core principles.

“The Elders represent an independent voice, not bound by the interests of any nation, government or institution,” they wrote. “We are committed to promoting the shared interests of humanity, and the universal human rights we all share. We believe that in any conflict, it is important to listen to everyone, no matter how unpalatable or unpopular this may be. We aim to act boldly, speaking difficult truths and tackling taboos.”

As a founding member of The Elders, President Carter did so much to prevent conflicts and broker peace. This included going where others, especially elected leaders wouldn’t go – from the Occupied Palestinian Territories to Sudan and North Korea. I have been fortunate to see President Carter speak to people everywhere, from Egypt to England, America to Brazil, and have always been amazed how he could move people with his words and actions. His work for equality is particularly inspiring. In 2012, he resigned from his church because it did not allow women to practice, demanding that women be given full equality in all faiths and all fields. Through the Carter Center, together with his beloved wife Rosalynn, he has continued to strive for peace and human rights.

President Carter’s book A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety is well worth a read, along with his many other writings. President Carter and Rosalynn grew up as next-door neighbours in Plains, Georgia, and their remarkable relationship is an example to us all. They didn’t always see eye to eye, but always discussed their differences before going to sleep at night. They also made sure to give each other space as well as develop mutual interests – something Joan and I have long learned from in our marriage.

Paterning - interview with Jimmy Carter

President Carter’s passing leaves a gaping hole in the moral leadership of the world, at a time when it is needed more than ever. He will be deeply missed.