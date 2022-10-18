Celebrating the launch of Virgin Fibra

Thrilled to be with the team in Italy to celebrate the launch of our newest member of the Virgin family: Virgin Fibra.

Virgin Fibra was created to give more Italians great connectivity in a really simple way, with access to fast and reliable pure fibre to the home. Fast connections allow us to come together wherever we may be to work and play in so many different ways.

At Virgin, we’ve been doing business differently for more than 50 years, creating distinctive and delightful experiences for customers – and Virgin Fibra is no different.

I love businesses that innovate and there’s a huge opportunity here for Virgin Fibra to shake up the broadband market and help customers get the best pure fibre connections. The fibre to the home network in Italy is expanding rapidly – with 26 million homes expected to be able to access pure fibre by 2027.

The business is also putting its customers first by promising no inflation pricing, no penalties to leave, and great offers.

It was brilliant to meet the team in Milan and hear about how their launch is going – and to snap a cheeky picture. For the benefit of those who aren’t Italian – this is a play on an Italian word. While I’m covering the word, it looks like the words say: “Enough with this f***ing copper” but then I move, it reveals it says: “Enough with this copper wire.” It brought about a nice chuckle in the room.

The lack of copper is Virgin Fibra’s big selling point - it is one of the only telecoms companies to offer a connection made entirely in optical fibre rather than copper - you know exactly what you’re getting when you sign up.

It was great to catch up with Virgin Fibra’s CEO Tom Mockridge, who has a really strong background in this industry including leading Sky Italia for a decade and Virgin Media in the UK.

While we were in town, it was also great to stop by Virgin Active and Virgin Radio. We have Virgin Active clubs and Virgin Radio stations all around the world and I always love meeting the teams and getting in a quick workout. More on that later.

Head over to Virgin Fibra to find out more - ciao for now!