Celebrating 10 years of The Elders

When I think about the things I am most proud of, working to bring The Elders together is right up there. They are an astonishing group of leaders, creating a better future for everyone.

Today marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of The Elders. I couldn't think of a better celebration to share my birthday with.

July 18th would have also been Nelson Mandela's 99th birthday. Peter Gabriel and I had the great pleasure of working with Madiba and his wonderful wife Graça Machel to set up The Elders. I know he would be just as proud as we are of the group's efforts over the past decade, working together for peace and human rights. We can’t wait to see what comes next.