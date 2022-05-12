Bringing a historic Mallorcan landmark back to life with Virgin Limited Edition

One of the most wonderful things about Virgin Limited Edition properties is being able to protect beautiful pieces of land, empower local communities, and breathe new life into historic places.

The latest project is the restoration of a 15th century finca in Mallorca on a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The finca will be a central part of the beautiful estate we already run on the island, called Son Bunyola. I can't wait for its opening next year. I stayed at Son Bunyola with some close friends recently and was so impressed by the meticulous construction on-site. Everything is being so carefully considered and you can see how traditional and local materials are central to the hotel’s design. There's a clever combination of new design with beautiful historic elements such as wood, stone arches, wrought ironwork and traditional rendering.

Virgin Limited Edition

The whole estate is such a special place - surrounded by mountains, vines, citrus tree, almond trees, and olive trees. Whenever I go, I spend as much time as possible outdoors - cycling, hiking, walking, eating paella in the courtyard, and drinking the local wines. It’s just magical.

It's a wonderful feeling to bring a historic place back to life. Over 20 years ago, we restored an old Berber fortress in Morocco after my mum had tea with the owner and then told me she would disown me if I didn’t buy it. Now, Kasbah Tamadot is run entirely by local people, and has been named the number one resort hotel in North Africa and the Middle East by Travel + Leisure four times over!

Kami White

The Mallorcan finca-turned-luxury hotel nestles in perfectly with the three beautiful villas we already have on the estate, and really celebrates the heritage of the magical island. It's also brilliant to see sustainability placed at the heart of the conservation project in multiple ways. Hot water for the hotel will be pre-heated using energy collected from the air conditioning and refrigeration cooling systems; while the installation of a biomass boiler will be powered by recycled wood chippings. The building’s thermal insulation has been upgraded and water is being collected and reused for irrigation. There will also be a new building management system throughout the hotel to monitor and control lighting, air conditioning and how much power is used.

Virgin Limited Edition

The team is doing a fantastic job of bringing this beautiful landmark back to life, and I can't wait to see it completed.

Here's more about the project and Son Bunyola's existing estate.