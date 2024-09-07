Breaking news with Raygun on Virgin Voyages

I loved the Olympics, watching the incredible athletes competing and following the wonderful human stories behind the Olympians.

Perhaps the most famed moment at Paris 2024 was the breaking, in particular Australian breakdancer Raygun’s performance. As far as I was concerned, she was plucky, brave, courageous, original. Hats off to her for being so bold and different. Since we have a couple of kangaroos on Necker, that move in particular certainly got me smiling.

Virgin Voyages

Social media can be a hurtful place at times, and obviously there were many memes that went around about Raygun. I just thought how painful it must have been for her and her delightful husband Sam. So we tracked them down and I called to offer support and invited them to join us on Virgin Voyages’ Celebration Voyages.

She kindly joined Boy George, yours truly and lots of the Virgin family on board and we had a blast together. Raygun and Sam are absolutely delightful people, one of the nicest couples I’ve ever met. We popped into a restaurant in Amsterdam and soon cleared the tables - Raygun soon had everybody dancing. Then on board the ship in Ibiza, after Boy George performed, Raygun came out to entertain everybody. She had everybody dancing and smiling – and I tried out that infamous kangaroo move.

Virgin Voyages

It was delightful to see her relaxed, happy and having fun. Some of the unpleasantness Raygun received is now behind her, and she can go back home with her head held high. I’m willing to forecast that she will go on to do great things. I’m proud to have Raygun and Sam as new friends and look forward to getting together when we’re next in Australia.