Breaking ground at Virgin Hotels New Orleans

At Virgin, we’re always breaking new ground. In the case of Virgin Hotels, quite literally. It was great to be back in The Big Easy to announce Virgin Hotels New Orleans, a home for both visitors and locals alike.

As we stood on the site of our new hotel, it was brilliant to imagine what this space will soon become. Allie Hope from our team explained how Virgin Hotels New Orleans will have all the signature offerings of our hotels including the one-of-a kind chambers, beautiful common spaces like The Commons Club, and the exceptional customer experience that Virgin is known for.

Our partners are such an enormous part of what makes Virgin Hotels a success, so it was great to have Dave Pollin, Co-Founder and Co-President of The Buccini/Pollin Group, kindly share his vision for our new hotel too.

Image from Virgin Hotels

Then it was an honour for LaToya Cantrell, Mayor of New Orleans, to join us and speak so eloquently about the brand and the positive impact we will bring to this wonderful city. She said how Virgin will attract different people to the city as well as appeal to those already flocking to the city for its inimitable mixture of music, heritage, food and course its people.

While walking around the site I also grabbed a Laughing Man coffee, which we certainly needed the morning after the launch party of Virgin Hotels San Francisco later that day! I also got chatting to a woman who lives right across the street from our New Orleans site, who was kind enough to pop down from her apartment and welcome us to the neighbourhood.

Virgin Hotels New Orleans is a completely new build, located on Warehouse District next to the Central Business District and a growing number of exciting new projects. We’ll offer over 200 guest chambers, a rooftop and pool, a gym, restaurants, bars, our signature Commons Club and Funny Library, plus dedicated meeting and event spaces.

The last time I was in The Big Easy, I met some wonderful entrepreneurs and visited the local KIPP school with students determined to do great things in their city. This time, as well as breaking ground with Virgin Hotels, it was great to see all of the Virgin Pulse team and their guests at the Thrive Summit.

Then it was off to the West Coast for the launch of Virgin Hotels San Francisco – as you may well have heard by now, it was quite the celebration. I’m very much looking forward to the toasting Virgin Hotels New Orleans in 2021.