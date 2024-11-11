Blue Zones, Woody Harrelson and forbidden fruit

I have long been interested in the principles of Blue Zones, the concept for living longer, better lives that Dan Buettner developed with his National Geographic books and Netflix Series . I had a chance to cycle through the Sardinia's highlands and meet the scientist who found the villages - and validated ages - with the world’s highest concentration of male centenarians.

Dan has dedicated his life to exploration and was a great host. He brought together a fascinating group of people, including my old friend and former Strive Challenge participant Adrian Grenier, and his fellow actor Woody Harrelson. I got the chance to chat away with Woody as we cycled through wondrous scenery and up punishing hills.

As you’d expect, it was a very healthy expedition. At one stage, Woody was joking around, suggesting that we all need to indulge every now and then, in one way or another. Just then, Woody was passing a cactus shrub. He brought his hand up, picked the cactus, and put it in his mouth – tasting the forbidden fruit!

It backfired - his tongue, lips and hands were full of spines. Having eaten the forbidden fruit, we had to get him an ambulance. He was still in good spirits though and we soon got back in the saddle. I guess White Men Can’t Jump, but they can cycle!

Dan shared his views on how healthy lives are rooted in our communities, and setting up our environments for success. Creating daily habits, eating nourishing food, engaging with your surroundings, and moving in natural ways. It’s simple stuff but putting it into practice makes a big difference.

With that in mind, it’s time I got on another cycle – this time in the beautiful Atlas Mountains in Morrocco. I’ll be steering clear of cacti.