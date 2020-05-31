It is incredibly sad watching events in America over the past week, as unspeakable tragedies have led to a widespread outpouring of grief and demonstrations across the country and beyond.

As The Elders’ Archbishop Desmond Tutu said: “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.” We stand in solidarity against racism and for racial justice. Black lives matter.

Image from Virgin.com

We have a long history of speaking up and supporting many organisations who are on the frontlines of these and related issues - from criminal justice reform to ending the war on drugs to abolition of the death penalty. Together, we are trying to tackle some of the root causes that have divided and continue to divide American society. One initiative that Virgin Unite are very proud to support is The Bail Project, who are doing incredible work providing bail assistance for people in communities across the US, including those protesting right now.

As President Obama wrote today: “If, going forward, we can channel our justifiable anger into peaceful, sustained, and effective action, then this moment can be a real turning point in our nation’s long journey to live up to our highest ideals.”

As this incredibly difficult time continues, we should all be more committed than ever to supporting each other and working together to help create a better future.