Big ideas for Big Apple entrepreneurs

People share their business ideas with me in the most unexpected places. No matter where or how the pitch happens, I’m always struck by the same thing: the spark of possibility that comes when someone dares to share their dream.

Earlier this year, together with our friends at HelpBnk, we launched the Doorbell of Dreams at Virgin Hotels London–Shoreditch. The idea was straightforward: ring a doorbell, pitch your business idea, and share your dream. Thousands of people have done it already, and millions more have watched online. The creativity has been brilliant.

HelpBnk, founded by Simon Squibb, is built on the same belief. It’s a platform where anyone can ask questions about starting a business and other entrepreneurs jump in to help answer. It’s all about making support available to everyone, no matter where you are on your journey.

I’m thrilled to share that we’ve now taken the Doorbell of Dreams across the Atlantic for the very first time and where better than New York City?

Starting September 9, you can pitch your dream at Virgin Hotels New York right on Broadway between 29th & 30th, just a short stroll from Times Square.

Virgin Hotels New York

Tucked under the rainbow bookcase at the hotel’s Everdene, you’ll find a red door. Step inside and you’ll have 60 seconds to record your pitch. From there, it goes straight to the HelpBnk platform, where it can spark conversations with other entrepreneurs and open doors to the people who can help make it happen. Simon and I will continue reviewing select pitches on our social media channels, but this time we’ll be joined by some fantastic new voices in America who know what it’s like to turn an idea into reality.

Jack Whettingsteel/Helpbnk

We kicked things off in New York City last week and of course, we had to join the fun. We surprised founders mid-pitch, listened to their ideas, and shared some advice on the spot.

We even took to the streets of Manhattan, asking people a simple question: What’s your dream? The answers were inspiring and it was wonderful to help a few people take first steps towards making those dreams real.

Jack Whettingsteel/Helpbnk

Virgin has always been about backing big thinkers and bold ideas. The Doorbell of Dreams is another way of giving people the space to be heard and the support they need to make it happen.

Visiting New York before the end of the year? Come by Virgin Hotels New York, ring the bell, and share your dream. It could be the start of something special.