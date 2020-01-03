How to be happier and healthier at work

It’s great to see that the employee health and wellbeing market has continued its explosive growth, and it is showing no signs of slowing down.

We started Virgin Pulse in 2004, just as the world was starting to wake up to the fact it was really important for businesses to encourage people to be healthier and happier in the workplace. It’s fantastic that Virgin Pulse is now supporting members in nearly every country in the world.

When I’m trying to keep fit, I find the best way to do this is through healthy habits and routines. This is what Virgin Pulse helps people to do with their wellbeing programmes and technology – it incentivises healthy behaviour and rewards people for making the change, encouraging them to help it stick.

Virgin Pulse have launched their 2020 vision for wellbeing in an e-book, which you can download here. It has some great insights from experts such as Dr David Batman, who shares how he thinks there will be a huge shift towards using “lifestyle as medicine”. He delves into how data and technology will help us prevent illnesses more effectively as we’ll understand the body better than ever before.

Professor Sir Cary L Cooper also looks at flexible working and how 2020 could see a greater work-life balance. I’m a huge believer in the benefits of flexible working – I’ve never worked from an office and think that if you treat people like adults and let them have more control over their lives, they will work more efficiently and effectively.

It’s wonderful to see how in just a few years employee health and wellbeing has become a core business strategy, rather than just being a ‘nice-to-have’ benefit.

Head over to Virgin Pulse to read more of their tips for being healthy in 2020.