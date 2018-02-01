Announcing Virgin Hotels Edinburgh

I’m so thrilled to be able to announce plans to open the UK’s first Virgin Hotel in Edinburgh.

My grandparents were from Edinburgh and my wife Joan is also Scottish, so the country has always held a special place in my heart.

It’s an important moment for Virgin Hotels as it’s the first property in Europe (and will hopefully be joined by more in the coming years).

The hotel will be located in the landmark India Buildings at 1-6 Victoria Street in Edinburgh’s Old Town. Just steps from the city’s famed Royal Mile and Edinburgh Castle, the space will offer a distinctive and dynamic addition to this remarkable city. The hotel is expected to open in 2020.

Virgin Hotels was launched to cause smart disruption within the hotel industry. For more than 40 years, Virgin has been in the business of challenging the status quo and creating products and services that greatly improve the state of play.

Virgin Hotels are putting the traveller at the heart of design and service. I travel frequently and know what I want wherever I am in the world – free wifi, no cancellation fees, and early check-in or late check-out without penalties. I want a comfy bed, space to work, a social space to relax, and superior service. Virgin Hotels deliver these things and so much more – but I don’t want to completely spoil the surprise.

It’s been an exciting few years for Virgin Hotels. We opened our first hotel in Chicago in 2015 and have plans to open hotels in New Orleans, Silicon Valley and Palm Springs. Hotels in San Francisco, Nashville, Dallas and New York City are currently under construction, slated to open over the next two years. Virgin Hotels San Francisco will be the next one to open its doors in summer this year.