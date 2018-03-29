Announcing The Virgin Hotel Las Vegas

When I’ve come to Vegas over the years my favourite casino has been the Hard Rock.

It’s great to walk around and see memorabilia of Johnny Rotten, the Rolling Stones, Bowie and other Virgin bands plastered on the walls.

Image from Virgin Hotels

It’s got delightful and dedicated people working there and it has beautiful outdoor swimming pool areas and beautiful rooms but through lack of investment it’s slightly tired.

So I’m really proud today to announce Virgin Hotels has bought the Hard Rock Hotel and we’ll be bringing it back to its old glory again under the Virgin brand.

Image from Tania Steere

Virgin Hotels opened their first hotel in Chicago and Condé Nast voted it the best hotel in America. They know how to look after customers and their people. With some beautiful design work they’ll bring that magic to the Hard Rock.

Image from Virgin Hotels

Virgin Atlantic has flown to Vegas for years and it’s only a hop and a skip from the airport to the Hard Rock. Close by the hotel we have the Virgin Hyperloop test site operating out in the desert, Virgin Orbit getting ready to send satellites into space and Virgin Galactic is gearing up for powered flight. An exciting part of America for Virgin and its wonderful people. Exciting times too!