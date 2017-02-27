Announcing the soon-to-be opened Virgin Hotels San Francisco

Thrilled to announce that we will be opening our second hotel, Virgin Hotels San Francisco, this summer. Built from the ground up on 250 Fourth Street, South of Market, the innovative property will wonderfully complement its vibrant surroundings.

We’re truly excited to be bringing Virgin Hotels to San Francisco. The dynamic, forward-thinking city embodies so much of what Virgin stands for – and we’ve already enjoyed a long love affair with the Bay Area, as the home of our US airline, Virgin America.

Our first hotel, Virgin Hotels Chicago, was opened in January 2015, and we’ve since broken ground on sites in Dallas and New York; with plans underway for properties in Nashville, New Orleans, Palm Springs and Silicon Valley. Plus we’re exploring opportunities in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Austin, Seattle, Washington DC, and London. Watch this space.

Virgin Hotels was launched to cause smart disruption within the hotel industry. For more than 40 years, Virgin has been in the business of challenging the status quo and creating products and services that greatly improve the state of play. Virgin Hotels is focused on doing this by delivering heartfelt service, straightforward value and a seamless experience. We’re creating an offering that cuts across generational barriers and appeals to all.

And the team’s hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed; just last year Virgin Hotels Chicago was named the No.1 Hotel in United States by Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers. As our portfolio expands, we’re looking forward to surprising and wowing more of our guests.

For the Grand Opening of Virgin Hotels Chicago, we shut down streets outside the hotel to recreate the iconic street parade scene from Ferris Bueller. The apt homage to the Windy City was fun, upbeat, cheeky, and put a smile on everybody’s face. What’s not to laugh about seeing me channel my inner Matthew Broderick while twisting and shouting?

With the next open date just around the corner, I’m starting to wonder what fun I’m in for at the launch of Virgin Hotels San Francisco. See you in the Commons Club?