Animals of Necker Island

We have more species on Necker than almost any other island on earth. There are more than 140 species on our 72 acre island - not including the visiting sea turtles and awe-inspiring sealife that visit Necker. Come and meet them in this video...

How we treat our world is a reflection of our humanity, our intelligence, our conscience and ultimately, our very survival. Protecting endangered species is one of the most important things any of us can do. Human beings should never, ever, ever let a species disappear from this earth. As you can see in the video above, we are trying to do all we can on Necker, and through our Gaia Rocks organisation.

Virgin Limited Edition

Join us at feeding time for the lemurs. They are among our most famous and boisterous residents on Necker Island. Our conservation program, led by Vanam is going from strength to strength.

Image from Virgin Limited Edition

The flamingos can often be seen flying across Necker, adding some dazzling colour to island life. This year we had our most successful breeding season so far.

The parrots - when they aren't playing on the tennis court or making friends with the lemurs - are inseparable friends who love always lend their ear for a chat. The giant tortoises, on the other hand, are simply too cool for school.

Do I feel like Doctor Doolittle? I do sometimes! It's a great pleasure.