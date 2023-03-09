Amplifying the voices of Iranian women, calling out gender apartheid

On International Women’s Day, the protests in Iran felt closer than ever. As the fight for justice and freedom, led by so many brave Iranian women, reaches a pivotal moment, the regime is retaliating with even more violence and cruelty. In recent weeks, there have been multiple reports of toxic gas attacks that have poisoned hundreds of schoolgirls in an attempt to silence and squash their protests. However, Iran’s courageous people have refused to back down and launched further protests in response.

As the global news cycle shifts its attention to other issues, the international community must continue to stand by the people of Iran and amplify their rallying cries. We are supporting a new campaign called End Gender Apartheid – and I wanted to help them reach more people with their message by sharing my Twitter channel on International Women’s Day.

Today, @richardbranson will be amplifying the voices of Iranian women in the diaspora for #InternationalWomensDay.



Follow along for more on #IranRevolution. pic.twitter.com/XgJsPeWPcO — Nazanin Nour (@NazaninNour) March 8, 2023

I lent my channel to three Iranian women abroad who have been bravely vocal in their support of the protests. They have been calling out the archaic laws and atrocities committed by the mullah regime. Throughout the day, actor and activist Mozhan Marnò, human rights lawyer Gissou Nia, and advocate and actor Nazanin Nour, shared their insights – some heart-breaking, some uplifting - on the situation on the ground. In case you missed it, I’ve shared their tweets at the end of this blog.

Gissou's tweets mostly focused on the End Gender Apartheid campaign, which was launched by a coalition of brilliant human rights lawyers and activists. Their goal is to expand the legal definition of apartheid to include severe forms of institutionalised gender-based discrimination and to enshrine the idea in international and national laws.

End Gender Apartheid

Gender apartheid is real. It’s deliberate, and it’s a systemic problem. It crushes hopes and aspirations and deprives millions of girls and women of an education, of dreams, opportunities, health, and freedom. At its worst (as we see in Iran and Afghanistan), gender apartheid kills. Too many have died already. It’s an assault on human dignity that none of us should stand for, and I am fully supportive of the efforts to expand the moral, political and legal tools available to fight it. This is the best way to mobilise international action, hold perpetrators to account, and bring gender apartheid to an end. You can support the campaign by sharing it, and signing this open letter too.

Thank you to Gissou, Mozhan, Nazanin and the millions who have fearlessly and tirelessly spoke up for Iran. The international community must do the same.

Iranian girls are being subject to chemical gas attacks while in school.



This tactic, previously used by the Taliban, has gone unchecked by the Islamic Regime in Iran for months.



Please keep sharing. pic.twitter.com/p1W0wLVlr7 — Nazanin Nour (@NazaninNour) March 2, 2023

In Iran, women are banned from many fields of study, sporting events & from obtaining a passport & traveling outside the country without their husband’s permission. Women’s lives & testimony are worth half a man under the law.



This treatment has a name: GENDER APARTHEID. pic.twitter.com/eFYriUuXm3 — Gissou Nia | گیسو نیا (@GissouNia) March 8, 2023

Iran wasn't always an oppressive religious theocracy. Before 1979, women wore what they wanted. They served as judges and senators. Tehran was a destination hotspot (ask your parents). Here's a glimpse of Iran before the Islamic Republic took over. pic.twitter.com/EPuDVeu0OJ — Mozhan Marno (@mozhanistan) March 8, 2023

On 9/16/22, 22 yr old Kurdish Iranian woman Jina Mahsa Amini died after being brutally beaten by the Islamic Regime’s Morality Police for improper hejab.



Her murder sparked the current uprising in Iran, with many recognizing it as the world’s first WOMEN LED REVOLUTION. pic.twitter.com/1oWFddvyS4 — Nazanin Nour (@NazaninNour) March 8, 2023

Despite brutal repression, including the killing of around 600 protesters (72 of them children), the people of Iran have been fighting for 6 months.



The goal is the end of theocratic rule/the regime



Iranians in Iran, and those in the diaspora, continue the fight for freedom. pic.twitter.com/4AZbJ5C3uH — Nazanin Nour (@NazaninNour) March 8, 2023

Remember: the protests in Iran are *not* about the mandatory hijab. They're about regime change. Iranians want freedom, a secular democracy, and an end to the Islamic Republic. pic.twitter.com/MuqesbaQW0 — Mozhan Marno (@mozhanistan) March 8, 2023

Did you know Margaret Atwood used the Islamic Republic as inspo for Gilead? In a crazy twist of life imitating art, the regime has been shooting out protestors' eyes with BB guns. And yet, brave Iranians continue to rise up. pic.twitter.com/8b0Pn3e3PM — Mozhan Marno (@mozhanistan) March 8, 2023

After sham trials, 4 young men were hanged for protesting.



Thousands face baseless charges that could result in execution.



Like rapper Toomaj Salehi, for anti government lyrics.



And Niloofar Hamedi & Elaheh Mohammadi, the 2 journalists who broke the Jina Mahsa Amini story. pic.twitter.com/0hKxdiFjxw — Nazanin Nour (@NazaninNour) March 8, 2023

In 1953, the CIA and MI6 plotted an overthrow of Iran's first democratic prime minister and changed the course of our history forever. Why? Oil. pic.twitter.com/B2tuL6ghV9 — Mozhan Marno (@mozhanistan) March 8, 2023

Imagine living in a society where you could be arrested for protesting, taken to an undisclosed location, and then executed without saying goodbye to your family. That's what the regime did to Mohsen Shekari, a 23-year-old barista, and many more innocent people. pic.twitter.com/rOiz4OePtO — Mozhan Marno (@mozhanistan) March 8, 2023