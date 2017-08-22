Adventure as a culture

Having a culture of adventure can open up great opportunities and possibilities.

At Virgin we never shy away from the unpredictable and dismiss business as usual. I really believe our people make Virgin what it is – if it weren’t for a bunch of happy, motivated people doing their best, we’d have never launched a record label, never mind three airlines.

Life should be an adventure and as we spend most of it at work, it follows that work should be fun too. We spend a huge amount of time trying to ensure people who work at Virgin want to turn up on a Monday morning – or whenever and wherever they are flexibly working - and that they enjoy what they’re doing.

Giving people choice empowers them to make great decisions. Through initiatives like working from home, unlimited leave, integrated technology, and wellbeing in the workplace – we treat our employees like the capable adults they are. If standard work hours no longer apply, then why should standard working conventions?

Image from Virgin.com

It’s really important to recognise that people are individual and everyone has different needs. Flexible working also encourages people to find a better balance between their work and private lives, and through this balance they become happier and more productive.

Virgin is the antithesis of corporate culture - I even carry a pair of scissors around with me to cut the ties off unwitting businessmen. As a business leader, it’s always good to get involved and listen to your staff. It’s better to find out what they actually want rather than trying to impose a new set of rules.

Image from Virgin.com

Simple things such as getting rid of a dress code and playing music in the office can do huge things for staff morale.

By changing the culture of your business to be more open, collaborative and creative, you will help to inspire and empower your employees – and have a lot more fun along the way too.