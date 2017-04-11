8 tips for living your best life

There’s no simple recipe or one stand-alone secret to success. However, across my 66 years on Earth, I’ve learned that there are a few ways of thinking and acting that can help you on your way.

Here are my top eight tips for living your best life…

Be brave

It takes bravery to go after your dreams. Those who achieve great things are the ones willing to be scared but not scared off. But being bold and a risk taker doesn’t mean being foolish; the key is to always protect the downside.

Be you

You don’t have to sacrifice your beliefs and lose who you are to achieve success in life. Focus on your goals and stay true to your core values. You can accomplish what you desire without losing yourself along the way.

Image by Adam Slama

Be respectful

The whole basis of success in life or in business is entirely based on your reputation. Be aware, be kind, and always think of others. This doesn’t mean that you should not speak your mind, but you should always think before you speak or act.

Say yes

Life is more fun when you say yes! Even if I have no idea where I’m going or how to get there, I prefer to say yes, and learn along the way. Saying yes has led me on the most amazing adventures – where I have discovered people, places and ideas that I would never have come across otherwise.

Image from the Virgin Strive Challenge

Dream big

My story (and the story of Virgin) is a tale of big dreams. The odds have often been stacked against me, but by not limiting myself to what I have been told to be true, I have been able to make the impossible possible. Dream big and you will be rewarded… trust me.

Have fun

If an opportunity or project doesn't excite me and if it's not something with which I can have a lot of seriously creative fun, then I'd rather pass on it and move right along. I can guarantee you that working won’t feel like a chore if you’re passionate about what you’re doing.

Image by Virgin.com

Give back

A simple act of kindness can bring you huge personal rewards. There’s nothing quite like the gift of giving. When you see first-hand the impact it can have, it becomes the best feeling in the world.

Look after yourself

When all is said and done, the only way that you’ll truly ever live your best life, and get the most out of every day, is if you take care of yourself. Good health is the key to happiness, and happiness is the key to success.