Celebrating 60 years of Guinness World Records

Some of the world’s greatest ideas have been born from random moments – it’s for this very reason that I carry a notebook with me at all times. One of my favourite random moment stories is the tale of Guinness World Records.

Image by Claire Jones

Celebrating 60 years in publication, Guinness World Records has a long and prominent history, but - like so many great initiatives - its inception was spurred by a chance happening. The idea for the book came about in the 1950s when Guinness Brewery Managing Director, Sir Hugh Beaver attended a shooting party and argued with his host about the fastest game bird in Europe but failed to find an answer in any reference book.

On the back of the incident, Sir Hugh had an idea for a Guinness promotion, based around the concept of settling pub arguments. In 1954 he commissioned a book of facts and figures to be compiled, which went on to become an all-time best seller and one of the most trusted brands in the world.

I always enjoy flicking through the annual to see what wonderful – and wonderfully weird – things people have been up to all over the globe.

Image by Claire Jones

Over the years I have been proud to have been featured seven times and also see Virgin breaking records in the publication on multiple occasions. The most recent inclusion was one of the most fun records to break – getting four people up on a kite! Talk about a hard day at the office.

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy Kitesurfing challenge

Guinness World Records is a wonderful celebration of achievement. It is tangible proof that we as humans can achieve great things if we put our mind to it. It encourages us to test ourselves, push the boundaries, challenge the status quo, and laugh a lot along the way.

Virgin.com

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy First transatlantic crossing in a hot air balloon - Guinness World Records 60th anniversary

Image by Virgin.com

The publication encourages us to go beyond what is expected and strive for greatness. Happy 60th anniversary Guinness World Records, and congratulations to all those who have challenged themselves to grace its pages.