48 hours in Toronto

Last week, I had the pleasure of visiting Toronto to celebrate Virgin Atlantic’s return to Canada with their new direct route from London Heathrow to Toronto Pearson International Airport. It’s been more than a decade since Virgin Atlantic’s last flight to Canada, and it felt great to be back.

Launching a new route is always exciting, but there was something extra special about seeing the Virgin Atlantic crew and passengers reconnect with this wonderful city. The energy on board was absolutely electric.

We’ve always prided ourselves on offering something a bit more fun and different, and this route is no exception. Whether you're flying for business, pleasure, or a bit of both, we can't wait to welcome you aboard.

Virgin Atlantic

After we celebrated the inaugural flight, it was time for a bit of adventure. I hopped on over to Niagara Falls for some spectacular views. The real thrill, though, came when I joined two of our Virgin Atlantic crew members for a zipline ride that took us high above the falls.

Virgin Atlantic

We had so much fun, we ended up doing the zipline twice. It was a rush, but thankfully, it went a bit smoother than the time I visited Victoria Falls and ended up plummeting 111 meters into the falls.

Next, I headed to the Virgin Plus office for a fireside chat with their brilliant team. We discussed everything from Virgin’s exciting future in Canada to the heart of what makes our customer experience truly stand out. It’s always inspiring to hear firsthand how our people bring the Virgin spirit to life through their work. I love sitting down and connecting with our teams in person whenever I have the chance - it’s a great reminder that our people really are the secret sauce at Virgin.

Virgin Plus

It was then off to Virgin Radio Toronto. I had the opportunity to go on air for two interviews, one with the morning crew, Daryn Jones and Deepa Prashad, and another with Shannon Burns, who quizzed me on my Canadian slang - double double, anyone? I also had some time off-air to chat over tea with the Virgin Radio Toronto team.

Virgin Radio

Of course, no inaugural route would be complete without a fabulous celebration in the evening with Virgin Atlantic.

Virgin Atlantic

Thank you, Toronto, for the warm welcome. Virgin Atlantic is back, and this time we’re here to stay!