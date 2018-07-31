We’re on a voyage for purpose in Miami

This week, I had the absolute pleasure of visiting the

Virgin Voyages is one of the newest additions to the Virgin Group and it’s one I’m extremely excited about. As with all of the Virgin companies, we’re committed to embedding purpose at the core of everything we do. Virgin Voyages is no different – in fact, when I visited their offices in Miami this week, the team blew me away with their passion for purpose and efforts to embed it throughout every strand of the organisation.

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages is a global travel brand committed to creating the world’s most irresistible holiday. The launch of any new company provides the perfect opportunity to really question every decision, to challenge what has gone before, and to demand a different approach to industry norms. And that’s exactly what the Voyages team is doing.

We want to break away from the traditional experience of cruising, and provide an experience that fits each individual’s desire. We want to show a more hip, adventurous and serendipitous side to ocean travel and hearing the team talk about how they intend to make this a reality was completely inspiring.

On entering the offices in Miami, I immediately knew I was home – from the buzzing atmosphere and warm welcome, to the fun and quirky décor and personalised ‘Ahoy’ welcome board on the wall.

Image from Virgin Voyages

After listening to some of the team share the Virgin Voyages vision and drivers, I was invited to take part in a Q&A to talk a little more about my book WEconomy, purpose throughout the group, and life as a Branson.

I came away from the day beaming with pride and inspired for the future of Virgin. It was wonderful to meet so many of you and I can’t thank you enough for your hard work and dedication to making Virgin Voyages the best it can be.

Image from Virgin Voyages

It was such a wonderful visit – I was even lucky enough to reveal the Virgin Voyages Star of the Year while I was there! Congratulations Paulette Haedo, thank you for all you do!

I can’t really do justice to the offices and people – I guess you have to ‘sea’ it to believe it!