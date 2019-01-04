Menu
Welcoming Lola to the world

A black and white image of Holly Branson holding a newborn Lola to her shoulder
Image from Adam Slama
Holly Branson
Holly Branson's writing
Holly Branson
Published on 4 January 2019

Freddie and I are thrilled to announce the birth of our beautiful daughter. Born on December 29th at 7lb 5oz - this time around everything went perfectly!

Holly Branson and husband Freddie Andrewes looking at baby daughter Lola
Image from Adam Slama

Etta and Artie are really excited and it was wonderful to introduce them to their new sister. They tiptoed into the hospital room and stood on a chair to peer into the cot, very wide-eyed and curious about their new sibling.

We had decided to wait until our baby was born to find out whether she was a boy or a girl, and it was a lovely surprise. Artie let out a big “Yes!” when we told them – he had been saying he wanted a sister all along.

Holly Branson with her husband Freddie Andrewes and three children
Image from Adam Slama

We named her Lola Snow Templeman Andrewes. Etta’s middle name is winter, so when she suggested “Snowy” as a name, we thought it was very fitting. Templeman is my mum’s maiden name and she was so delighted to hear we had chosen it for Lola.

Baby Lola
Image from Adam Slama

We got home on New Year’s Eve and it was amazing to see in the New Year as a family of five. We were all so tired we were in bed at nine – but I did manage to catch some fireworks out of the window while feeding Lola at midnight.

Black and white photo of Holly Branson holding baby Lola
Image from Adam Slama

Happy New Year from our now ‘family of five’ to you and yours.