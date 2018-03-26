WEconomy: a New York state of mind

Looking back over the last week, I am completely blown away by the support we have received for WEconomy.

Toronto was an incredible experience, and after a busy 24 hours taking part in TV shows and interviews, I was feeling much less nervous about the days to come when Craig and I would venture to the US.

Image by Virgin.com

I landed in New York on Monday evening, excited to see Freddie and the kids, and eager to get the US section of the book tour started with Craig – even more so, when Mum and Dad said they would be flying over for Dad to help promote WEconomy and join us for some interviews too.

On Wednesday morning we kicked off the day in true New York style, trudging through the snow to make an early appearance on Good Morning America. I was really excited to be there and felt incredibly proud having Dad by my side. There’s something extra special about speaking on a topic we’re both so passionate about, together… Even better when we realised our interview had been flashing across The Jumbotron in Times Square!

Image by Virgin.com

Next, we headed over to the Virgin Management office on Bleecker Street to catch up with our brilliant Virgin Management US team and sit down with New York Times journalist, David Gelles, before heading off for a Facebook Live panel discussion with Carolyn Everson.

Image by Virgin.com

The final event of the day was hosted by Good Housekeeping at Hearst Tower and we made a few stops along the way to take some hilarious photos in the snow. There’s always time to have fun while working!

Image by Virgin.com

Snow had been falling heavily since Tuesday and there were growing concerns that people wouldn’t actually be able to make the event due to such extreme weather conditions, so we were blown away when so many people showed up.

It was wonderful to speak with a group of people so committed to making the business world better and spreading the word of the WEconomy. Thank you all for coming!

Image by Virgin.com

The following morning we were up bright and early again to speak on Squawk Box, pre-record an interview with the lovely Jade Scipioni from Fox Business and, last but not least, speak with Courtney Connley from CNBC Make It.

There were so many funny moments and highlights from our time in New York – from teaching Dad how to make a Boomerang, to posing for photos on top of a building during a snowstorm – but nothing will beat meeting so many brilliant people supporting us and our journey to better business.

Image by Virgin.com

Thank you for making this such a special and memorable experience, I can’t wait for what’s next.