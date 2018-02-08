WEconomy: launching my first book

Saying yes first and learning how to do it later is definitely a family trait I’ve inherited from my Dad. It’s a great way to experience new things and grow, but setting challenges outside of your comfort zone can be daunting too… I still have flashbacks of the Virgin Strive Challenge 2016!

That said, the feeling of pride when you see a challenge through is immeasurable; which is exactly how I feel today when I say, I’ve written a book!

Well, strictly speaking, I’ve written a third of a book; the other two authors are my great friends Marc and Craig Kielburger, and together we’ve co-written WEconomy.

WEconomy is a collection of stories and learnings around the importance of embedding purpose at the core of business. 10 Ten years ago, when I first joined Virgin, I became part of a passionate team tasked with driving forward our strategy of business as a force for good.

Image by Adam Slama

It has been an incredible journey, and steep learning curve, but I am so proud of everything that the team have achieved so far and can’t wait to see where the journey takes us next. In WEconomy, we share our individual experiences, lessons and united belief that purpose and profit combined, have the power to change the world.

From CEOs who want to increase productivity and inspire their people to become brand ambassadors; to aspiring social entrepreneurs who want to learn how to scale their mission; and employees who crave more meaning in their job; WEconomy is jam-packed with practical strategies to strike the perfect balance between purpose and profit.

We reveal the methods of megastars like Oprah Winfrey and Jeff Skoll, who are unquestionably experts in how to make the world a better place through purposeful business strategies.

Image by Virgin.com

Writing WEconomy was a real labour of love. Opening up and sharing some of my most personal experiences was more difficult than I imagined but I’m so happy with the outcome.

WEconomy really is one of my proudest achievements to date and I’m excited to share it with you all. In the coming weeks I’ll also be sharing some of my favourite excerpts from the book and running some fun give-away competitions via social media using #WEconomy so watch this space!