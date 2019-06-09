Top tips for balancing work and wellness

I passionately believe that we can do our best work when we feel healthy and happy! It’s something we work really hard to instill across the Virgin Group.

A few ways we encourage better balance from our office at Virgin Management include a weekly running club and yoga classes, free health assessments, Virgin Pulse memberships and involvement in their challenges, discounted Virgin Active memberships, free healthy lunches, a cycle to work scheme and really flexible work policies. Many of these initiatives are quite simple to introduce and it’s been great to see so many colleagues get involved.

Image from Adam Slama

One shining example of how to achieve work and wellness balance comes from one of Virgin Unite’s event managers, Lisa Kurdziel.

Lisa is such an inspiring athlete and colleague. She has completed a full Ironman as well as multiple triathlons and marathons - with the goal to complete the six World Marathon Majors. It was so encouraging to hear how Virgin’s support and flexibility helped Lisa tick off these amazing achievements. Furthermore, Lisa has raised over $100,000 for the MS Society from her athletic efforts. Lisa does it all for her mum who has fought hard against Multiple Sclerosis for over 20 years.

Image from Lisa Kurdziel

I was so motivated by Lisa’s story and asked her to share some tips for maintaining balance between work and wellness. I hope you all find them useful!

1. Plan ahead: This applies to everything from meals, workout plans, office outfits and gym gear. I diligently set aside Sunday evenings to prepare for the week ahead.

2. Don’t expect perfection: Understand that some days will be easier and more fruitful than others. Perfection is not required for progress. I make sure to just keep showing up and doing my best.

3. Embrace an out of office state of mind: When I head out for training sessions, my personal phone is OFF, my work phone left at home, and it becomes true ‘me’ time where I can really be truly present. I find this is really beneficial for my mental wellbeing as well as my fitness.

4. Prioritise recovery: I’ve had to learn that the training doesn’t stop when you hit the shower. I really try to prioritise getting sufficient and quality sleep, drinking plenty of water (especially at work) and finding little ways to sneak mobility and movement into my day really helps with my physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

You can learn more and support Lisa and her mum’s incredible journey right here. To get involved in Employee Wellbeing Month, download Virgin Pulse’s free digital toolkit and share your journey with us all using the hashtag #MyWellnessMonth.