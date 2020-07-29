I’m always inspired by the work our partners at Ocean Unite are doing to supercharge ocean conservation. With everything going on in the world, it’s easy to overlook the importance of a healthy ocean, but it’s crucial we don’t forget. After all, the ocean accounts for about 70% of Earth’s surface.

I caught up with Karen Sack, Ocean Unite’s President and CEO, to learn more about just how important ocean conversation is for the future of humanity and for the planet. Here’s what she had to say.

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy Taking action for the ocean with Karen Sack and Holly Branson

As Karen says, we need to place the ocean at the forefront of our consciousness, and we need to act now. We need to ensure the health of our ocean is recognised as one of the 21st century’s prevailing challenges, and opportunities. If we work together to protect our amazing planet, we can have a future to be optimistic about.

Thank you Karen! If you’re feeling inspired, take action with Ocean Unite today.