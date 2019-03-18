Strive for Big Change

It’s been so exciting to hear the unfolding plans for the very first STRIVE Weekender Challenge and I can’t wait to see it come to life this summer. The team are shaking things up this year and are truly outdoing themselves in the process.

Adam Slama

The challenge will take place across an entire weekend (June 21st-23rd) in an ultra-two-day marathon called Race to the King.

Noah assures me the course is suitable for everyone but I’ve been a little bit busy with a different kind of ultra-marathon – being a mum to three kids under the age of five ­– so I’ll be supporting in spirit... It looks like you’ll have to sweat and strive for the whole family this year ­Noah. No pressure!

The Strive Challenge is right up there with Christmas in our family calendar. Since the first Virgin Strive Challenge in 2014, the events have brought the most amazing people together to achieve incredible things. Over the last five years, the Strive Challenge has raised £5 million for Big Change and the wonderful education projects we incubate.

Adam Slama

Completing the month-long epic Virgin Strive Challenge in 2016 alongside Sam, Noah and Dad was one of the most gruelling but incredible experiences of my life. I couldn’t agree more with these words from the Virgin Strive Challenge team: “Growth happens outside your comfort zone, magic happens when you go there with others.”

This magic lives on as funds raised from Strive help to bring important education projects to life. Indeed, last year the Virgin Strive Challenge raised a massive £1.46 million.

Big Change uses these funds to invest in big ideas, turn them into a reality, multiply the social impact and deliver lasting change. Talk about a ripple effect!

Image from Adam Slama

From pumping the pavement to paving the way for the next generation to thrive – the Strive team are so important in creating this social impact and unlocking the full potential of young people.

The future is in their hands, but we’ve got their back.