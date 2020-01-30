Simon Sinek on how business can bring more colour to the world

Welcome to part two of my Meet the Author interview with the genius who is Simon Sinek! The Infinite Game is, with doubt, one of the best business books I have ever read.

It is such an enjoyable read that sometimes you almost miss how critical the messages and lessons are for business success in the 21st Century. I found myself re-reading chapters and jotting down all of the red flags that Simon tells us ll to look out for - from 'ethical fading' to seeing your ‘enemies' as ‘worthy rivals' who we can learn from.

In this episode – Simon and I talk everything about trust:

How to build trusting teams.

How to trust that we are strong enough and open enough to learn from others – even (and especially!) our competitors.

Trust your 'Just Cause' and, regardless of opposition, always stay the course.

Have the courage to lead by showing your teams you have total trust in them – through the good times and the bad times.

Meet The Author: Holly Branson and Simon Sinek pt.2

The examples Simon talked through really bring the five pillars of The Infinite Game to life in a compelling and, unusual for most business book, extremely entertaining way! I was particularly amazed by the case studies about Ford and Apple.

When we were finishing up with the interview, I couldn’t help asking Simon what he thought Virgin’s Just Cause and our purpose might be. I’d expected a giggle and a pushback, but Simon shared his thoughts in a way that gave me goosebumps! He said:

“I think Virgin is trying to bring a little colour to a very grey world.”

Thank you for sharing your endless wisdom with me Simon!

