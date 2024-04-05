Seven life lessons I’ve learnt from Dad

People often ask me what it was like growing up with my dad as a dad! I always talk about how involved he was in our lives, and how involved we were in everything he did. He always put us first, and he worked from home (well, our houseboat) so he rarely missed any pivotal moments. Although, he narrowly missed my little brother’s birth while Dad was out at sea with the Virgin Atlantic Challenger. As I listened to Losing and Finding My Virginity (an audiobook which combines his two memoirs), it brought back so many memories from my childhood and reminded me of all the lessons Dad has taught me. I thought I’d share the ones that have stuck with me most.

Branson family

1. Always be present

No matter what Dad is doing, where he is going, or who he is with – he is always right there in that moment. Over the years, I’ve watched his team trying to hurry him along at events as Dad talks to a child who dreams of flying to space or takes notes from a customer giving him feedback. Whether Dad is out on a walk with our kids or having a quiet cup of tea in a café - he takes the time to listen to anyone who approaches him. Dad has taught me that there is nothing so urgent that you can’t spend time talking to people, listening to what they have to say, and being present in the moment. It is often in the most unlikely situations, talking to complete strangers, that we learn something new or come up with a new idea.

Kevin Wolf

2. Respect everyone’s right to be who they want to be

When I was three years old, I went up to Mum and Dad and I told them I wanted to be a boy. The feeling remained right up until I was nearly eleven years old. Throughout all those years, my mum and dad never questioned my feelings. Later in life, I asked them if it was difficult to accept my decision, and to not put any pressure on me to conform. They said the only thing that mattered was my happiness, and they would always love us unconditionally. Dad has instilled this same culture of acceptance and belonging at Virgin over the last 50 years, and I’ve continued to promote it in my 16 years in the business too. Everyone should be able to be their true selves, and I’m grateful to have realised this so early on.

Image from Virgin.com

3. When you feel you can’t, know that you can

Dad has never let fear stop him, in business and in every aspect of life. In fact, he always told us that if our dreams didn’t scare us, they were too small. To this day, we often sit around the dinner table in disbelief as dad talked us through his latest ideas:

“Per and I are attempting to fly a hot air balloon around the world.”

“We’re thinking about driving a tank down Times Square to launch Virgin Cola.”

“They’ve confirmed a date for my spaceflight.”

In 2016, Dad and I embarked on a month-long 2,000 km long Strive Challenge to raise funds for Big Change . Dad was the oldest team member by far, but when many of us ended up in tears, Dad just kept going. He would get up at 4.30am and set off hours before everyone else because he didn’t want to hold anyone back. He never once complained and was a constant source of support for us all. I would keep him company some mornings and they were always the best days – just me, my dad, and the birds. By watching dad embark on all his adventures, I’ve realised that we’re all capable of so much more than we give ourselves credit for. We just can’t give up.

Adam Slama

4. Find the thing that makes you jump out of bed in the morning, and work won’t feel like work at all

Growing up watching your parents love what they do was one of the best lessons I learnt in childhood. Dad was always so open and passionate about the work he was doing and we were always kept in the loop about it all. By doing this, he instilled the same approach to work in us. As a serial entrepreneur, Dad always encouraged Sam and me to pursue whatever it was we were passionate about. It helped enormously when I battled with the decision to quit my job as a doctor. At the end of the day, I wasn’t happy in the job, and I’m grateful to have been taught that it's OK to pivot. The important thing is to be happy and to find a purpose at work. There are so many ways to make a positive impact on the world. It’s a wonderful mission for young people. Dad also taught us that work and play don’t have to be separate. You spend most of your life working, so you've got to have some fun along the way. Dad sees everyone who works at Virgin as family, and I loved growing up surrounded by his colleagues. It has been powerful to learn that work can be both fun and fulfilling if you follow your passion.

Virgin.com

5. Family comes first, always

Dad has always put family first. I imagine he learnt this from his parents, who were the most supportive and loving parents (and grandparents) you could imagine. As I mentioned earlier, Dad worked from our houseboat most days, so we would often be drawing on the floor while he met with anyone from Mick Jagger to accountants and lawyers. We were invited to every launch event, inaugural flight, and every party. Nowadays, it’s such a joy to do it all over again with our own children. In fact, taking them to watch Dad’s spaceflight was one of the most memorable days of my life. No matter where he is on the world, or how much he has on his plate, I know that Dad would drop anything to be with us when we need him. As he mentions in his audiobook: “As an entrepreneur you are better equipped than anyone to question things, listen and learn and ultimately make a call. But there is always another company – there is not another wife, son or daughter. It doesn’t matter how much money you earn; nothing is worth more than your family’s health.”

Image from the Branson family

6. Never lose your sense of childlike wonder

A born practical joker, Dad loves nothing more than fancy-dress parties and April Fools pranks. He approaches almost every situation with a light and humorous touch that is rare in business leaders. Dad believes that being ruthless doesn’t achieve anything, and he brings a human touch to everything he does. As kids, he put up with us interrupting important phone calls or disrupting meetings almost daily! He never once told us to make ourselves scarce. I once called him about an exam result in medical school and was babbling away when, after a few minutes, Dad said: “Holly, darling, this is such great news. Can I call you back? I’m just doing a speech in front of 20,000 people!” I still can’t believe he picked up the phone on the stage! Thank you Dad, for your wonderful laugh, your adventurous spirit, and your childlike sense of wonder. You make being alive so much fun.

Image from Branson family

7. Always ask yourself, how do I make the future better?

From launching the Student Advisory Centre , through to raising awareness of the AIDS epidemic by starting Mates Condoms in the 80s, rescuing hostages from Baghdad in 1990, visiting Ukraine and speaking out against the war, and working tirelessly to end the death penalty - Dad never turns his back on issues that other leaders might find too controversial. Dad encourages businesses to give formerly incarcerated people a second chance, and tackles divisive topics such as drug reform. Dad taught me to always strive to make a positive difference on in the world, whatever you do. My husband Freddie and I are so grateful that our children will grow up watching and learning from their beloved Granddad Richard, as he continues to tackle unacceptable issues in the world.

Virgin.com

Dad, thank you enough for teaching me these valuable life lessons and for inspiring so many entrepreneurs, activists, business leaders, dreamers, and young people all around the world. I couldn’t ask for a better role model, and I couldn’t imagine a better Dad!