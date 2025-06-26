Pride Month and the power of purpose

At Virgin, standing up for LGBTQ+ rights isn’t new – it’s been embedded in our DNA from the very beginning.

For more than five decades, the Virgin brand has used its voice to champion equality, inclusion, and justice – long before it was considered mainstream or even safe to do so. From refusing to censor queer artists in the 1970s and launching inclusive ad campaigns, to boldly speaking out against anti-gay laws and celebrating Pride on a global scale, Virgin has consistently used its platform to drive change. As my dad so perfectly puts it, “Supporting LGBTQ+ rights isn’t just a campaign – it’s a cause we live and breathe.”

Celebrating, and committing to, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) is much more than just a check-box exercise – it’s the cornerstone of a thriving, compassionate, and innovative organisation. As I recently shared on LinkedIn, “We’re embracing diversity and ensuring that our teams, partners and communities are all seen, supported, and safe.” DEI fuels our purpose and helps every member of the Virgin family feel empowered to bring their whole selves to work and to life.

This Pride Month, I’d like to spotlight one of our incredible partners doing powerful, life-affirming work: Egale Canada – Canada’s leading national organisation for 2SLGBTQI advocacy and education. Virgin Unite have proudly supported Egale since 2024 as it works to create change that is urgently needed.

Egale’s work spans the areas of research, education, awareness, and legal advocacy to shift the culture of inclusion across societies, in addition to systems such as education, employment, and healthcare to reduce barriers and ensure everyone has the opportunity to achieve their full potential, free from hatred and bias. Its impact is profound, and dedication unwavering.

Egale’s newest campaign, “Hate Isn’t History”, is a sobering reminder that while we’ve made progress, the fight is far from over. The campaign confronts a painful truth: hate-fuelled violence and discrimination against LGBTQ+ people is on the rise – not just in distant places, but right here, right now.

By reframing the assumption that anti-LGBTQ+ hate is something of the past, Egale urges all of us to open our eyes and take action. The campaign is backed by data, lived experiences, and powerful calls to protect hard-won rights. It’s a wake-up call – and a rallying cry.

So, what can we do? Egale has an incredible Rainbow Action Hub – a powerful online platform to help individuals, educators, allies, and communities take meaningful action. Whether you want to learn more, play a role in addressing mis/disinformation, advocate for inclusive policies, support LGBTQ+ youth, or amplify queer voices, the Hub is your go-to resource.

At Virgin, we know that progress is never guaranteed – it’s something we must protect, nurture, and accelerate together. We’re proud to stand with Egale, to honour the legacy of LGBTQ+ activism, and to keep fighting for a world where everyone feels safe, seen, and celebrated.

Happy Pride – today and every day.