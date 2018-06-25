Meet the Author: Richard Branson part 3

Thank you to everyone who sent through questions for Dad in the last of my Meet The Author interviews with him. Sorry if we had to miss your question this time around – we got through as many as we could!

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy

Interviewing Dad was the most wonderful experience. As a family, we are lucky that communication has always been a massive part of our daily lives with each other. But there is something special about taking an hour or two to just chat in-depth and without distractions – even if it is someone you think you know better than yourself at times.

Again, thank you for taking the time to send through your questions – it shows how brilliant social media can be when used to invite people to interact and get involved, stay informed and engaged, and become better connected.