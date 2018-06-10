Meet the Author: Richard Branson (aka Dad)

Welcome to my second Meet the Author with none other than the ultimate entrepreneur - Sir Richard Branson. It's weird saying his name like that!

It’s not often a child gets to interview their parent about the story of their life and then share it publicly. We had so much fun chatting – as always – we forgot there was a time limit on the interview. So this month’s 'Meet the Author' will be in three acts instead of one.

Act 1: This part will focus on Dad’s motivation behind writing his latest autobiography, Finding My Virginity, before delving into our family and some of the challenges we face in life as we get older.

Act 2: Dad shares his dreams for the future and his philanthropic passions.

Act 3: You put Dad through his paces with the questions you sent to my channels. Thanks to all of you who took the time to send me your questions – we got through as many as we could. So without further ado, I’ll let the interviews speak for themselves... on to Act 1.

I hope you enjoy getting to know my dad through my eyes. Dad, I love you and thank you.

