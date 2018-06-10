Menu
Richard Branson’s Blog
Holly Branson’s Blog
Books
Book a Branson

Meet the Author: Richard Branson (aka Dad)

Richard and holly Branson
Image by Virgin.com
Holly Branson
Holly Branson's writing
Holly Branson
Published on 10 June 2018

Welcome to my second Meet the Author with none other than the ultimate entrepreneur - Sir Richard Branson. It's weird saying his name like that!

It’s not often a child gets to interview their parent about the story of their life and then share it publicly. We had so much fun chatting – as always – we forgot there was a time limit on the interview. So this month’s 'Meet the Author' will be in three acts instead of one.

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies

These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in.

Act 1: This part will focus on Dad’s motivation behind writing his latest autobiography, Finding My Virginity, before delving into our family and some of the challenges we face in life as we get older.  

Act 2: Dad shares his dreams for the future and his philanthropic passions.

Act 3: You put Dad through his paces with the questions you sent to my channels. Thanks to all of you who took the time to send me your questions – we got through as many as we could. So without further ado, I’ll let the interviews speak for themselves... on to Act 1.

I hope you enjoy getting to know my dad through my eyes. Dad, I love you and thank you.

Close up of Richard and Holly Branson as Holly gives Richard a kiss on the cheek
Image from Adam Slama