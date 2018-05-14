Meet the Author: Jeremy Heimans

During my book tour to launch WEconomy, my world very quickly became fixated on all things literature. I was recommended so many interesting titles, tackling topics as diverse as parenthood, the growth of movements and harnessing that power through to radical ways of approaching your people-focused policies as a business.

Having recently become an author myself (eek!) I was eager to meet the faces behind the author by-lines and to hear first-hand the motivation behind their books, their life experiences and of course more about the subject matter itself. It also gave me the perfect excuse to get down to some serious reading!

It’s with great pleasure that today I’m launching my 'Meet the Author' series. Every four weeks over the next few months, I’ll be introducing you to some of the most inspiring, forward thinking and innovative business/social impact authors of today. I hope that these incredible thinkers will inspire you as much as they have inspired me.

To kick off the series I’d like to introduce you to the wonderful Jeremy Heimans, who published the brilliant book: ‘New Power: How it’s changing the 21st century – and why you need to know'. It’s a fascinating and at times frightening read that - to quote the authors - “examines the defining issue of our time: how the nature of power has changed, and how this ‘New Power’ is already shaping our future.”

A quick intro to Jeremy, before you hear from the man himself; Jeremy is the co-founder and CEO of Purpose, an organisation specialising in building social movements around the world. His eternal optimism and belief in the power we have as a collective, has helped him to co-found the now 45 million strong global campaigning group Avaaz , and LGBT rights platform All Out.