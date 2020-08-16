Calling all those with little ones! If you have a budding artist or designer at home that fancies designing a face mask please join our #MakeAMask competition – encouraging kids to use creativity to draw up a face mask design.

As well as receiving a £500 Virgin Experience Days gift card – a brilliant social enterprise called The Skill Mill that designed the face masks for us at our Virgin office in London and provides employment for young ex-offenders will go on to make 1000 masks in the winner’s mask design to be donated to charity.

Image from Holly Branson

Key competition information:

To enter: download this template mask design and upload a photo and explanation of your child’s designed mask to a public Instagram post tagging both #MakeAMask and me, @holly_branson.

Competition opens 09:00 BST 17 Aug 2020 and closes at 23:59 BST on 31 Aug 2020.

Competition open exclusively to UK residents (excluding Northern Ireland).

Masks to be designed by the parent/legal guardian’s child who must be under the age of 13 only.

There will be 1 winner contacted on 4 Sept 2020. Winner will be asked to provide name and email by 8 Sept 2020 to receive their prize.

Winner’s prize: £500 Virgin Experience Days gift card and The Skill Mill Ltd will make a total of 1000 masks in the winner’s design with 500 of those being donated to a UK registered charity of the winner’s choice and 500 to another charity selected by @Virgin.

1 entry per person/Instagram account.

Competition hosted by Virgin Management Limited.

To select the winner, I will be joined by 3 colleagues at Virgin Management Limited and an independent judge. They’ll be looking for the most creative designs they see and the meaning behind them.

Please scroll down for the full T&Cs.

I can’t wait to see all of the wonderful designs and hear your kids’ stories behind the submissions!

Image from Virgin.com

COMPETITION TERMS AND CONDITIONS: #MAKEAMASK DESIGN CONTEST

1. WHO RUNS THE COMPETITION?

1.1 The promoter of this competition (the “Competition”) is Virgin Management Limited (company number 01568894) with registered address at The Battleship Building, 179 Harrow Road, London, W2 6NB and with VAT number GB 539105451 (“Virgin”, “us” or “we”). The Competition will be held on Holly Branson’s Instagram account (“Holly’s Instagram Account”) at the following address: https://www.instagram.com/holly_branson/.

1.2 These terms and conditions (the “Terms”) apply between us and you (the “Entrant”, “you”). For the purposes of the Terms, each entry to the Competition will be considered an “Entry” and each individual who enters the applicable Competition shall be an “Entrant”.

1.3 Please note that the Competition is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Instagram. By submitting an Entry, you agree to a complete release of Instagram from any claims and you will be deemed to have irrevocably agreed to be bound by these Terms and the Instagram terms and conditions of use available here: https://help.instagram.com/478745558852511.

2. HOW DO I ENTER THE COMPETITION?

2.1 Entry into the Competition will open at 09:00 BST Monday 17 August 2020 and will close at 23:59 BST Monday 31 August 2020 (the “Competition Period”). If you submit an Entry outside of the Competition Period you will not be entered into the Competition.

2.2 To enter the Competition:

a) download the template mask above;

b) a child (who must be under the age of 13 throughout the Competition Period) can then use the template to design their own mask;

c) to enter the completed mask design in the Competition, a photo of the child’s completed mask design must be uploaded to the Instagram account of their parent or legal guardian during the Competition Period tagging @holly_branson and including the hashtag ‘#MakeAMask’ in the caption of that post so that we can find your post online.

2.3 There is a limit of one Entry per person. Multiple Entries will not be permitted, only your first Entry will be valid and additional Entries made by you will be automatically discounted. Please note we will only be able to view your uploaded photos if your Instagram account is set to ‘Public’.

3. HOW WILL THE COMPETITION WINNERS BE CHOSEN?

3.1 The winner of the Competition (the “Winner”) will be selected as follows:

a) Entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges that will include 3 Virgin employees, Holly Branson and an independent judge (the “Independent Judge”) (together, the “Panel”);

b) the Panel will shortlist 5 Entries that will be judged by Holly Branson and the Independent Judge;

c) Holly Branson and the Independent Judge will select one Winner based on the levels of creativity illustrated in the mask design and the corresponding explanation and meaning behind the submission.

3.2 The Winner will be notified by a direct message from @holly_branson on Instagram to the Instagram account that their winning post was uploaded to on Friday 4 September 2020. The Winner will also be announced on Holly’s Instagram Account. To claim the Prize (defined below), the Winner must respond to this aforementioned message on or before Tuesday 8 September 2020 and if the Winner does not comply with these Terms, including this Clause 3.2, Virgin reserves the right to offer the Prize to the runner-up to be selected by Holly Branson and the Independent Judge.

3.3 If your post is selected as the Winner, you will be required to provide your name, email address and other information (such as your home county) in order for you to be contacted by Virgin to arrange to receive and enjoy the Prize (defined below). Virgin may also ask for your child’s name, age and your written consent to use those details on Holly’s Instagram Account. If you do not provide this information on or before Wednesday 9 September 2020, we reserve the right to withdraw the Prize without further notice. We accept no responsibility for any loss (including disappointment and/or the inability to enjoy a Prize) caused by the Winner’s failure to provide such information.

4. AM I ELIGIBLE TO ENTER THE COMPETITION?

4.1 The Competition is only open to residents of the United Kingdom (excluding Northern Ireland) and to parents or legal guardians (who must be aged 18 years or over) submitting photos on behalf of their child (who must be under the age of 13 throughout the Competition Period).

In entering the Competition, you confirm that you are eligible to do so. We may require you to provide proof that you are eligible to enter the Competition. Employees of Virgin and any other persons involved in the administration of this Competition are not eligible to participate in the Competition.

4.3 Entries may be rejected or disqualified from the Competition at the sole discretion of Virgin for any reasons including, but not limited to, any breach of these Terms, obscenity, defamation, an invasion of privacy or other objectionable content. Please also do not include any brands or logos in the designs you upload as we won’t be able to choose or show these. If you do not correctly submit your Entry in accordance with these Terms, you will not be eligible to win the Prize.

5. THE PRIZE

5.1 The Competition Winner will receive:

a) a £500 Virgin Experience Days gift card (subject to its own terms and conditions); and

b) the Winner’s mask design will be shared with the social enterprise The Skill Mill Ltd that will produce 1,000 adult face masks in the winning design, with one half to be distributed to a UK Registered Charity of Virgin’s choice and the other half to be distributed to a UK Registered Charity of the Winner’s choice,

(the “Prize”).

5.2 The Winner must select its chosen UK Registered Charity on or before Wednesday 9 September 2020 and Virgin will contact: (i) the UK Registered Charity of the Winner’s choice; and (ii) the UK Registered Charity of Virgin’s choice, to arrange for each of them to be donated 500 masks in the Winner’s mask design. If the Winner’s first chosen UK Registered Charity does not wish to be donated the masks, Virgin will notify the Winner to ask the Winner to choose an alternative UK Registered Charity that must be chosen and communicated to Virgin within 3 days of such notification being made.

5.3 No part of the Prize may be exchanged or transferred and no cash alternatives will be offered. If for any reason the Winner does not make use of the Prize, including if the Prize is not claimed or redeemed, they shall not be entitled to any alternative prize. In each case, no refund or compensation will be provided. In the event of an infringement by the Winner of these Terms or any other terms incorporated into these terms by reference, we reserve the right to withdraw the Prize and shall not be obliged to offer an alternative.

5.4 Final responsibility for determining the operation and results of the Competition, including eligibility and the identity of the Winner, and all decisions relating to the Prize rests solely with Virgin. Virgin’s decision shall be final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into concerning any of these matters. Virgin and The Skill Mill Ltd make no guarantee that the production of the Winner’s mask design will be identical to the design in the Winner’s photo and reserve the right to change the design as required for the purposes of production, including (without limitation) the design colours.

6. OTHER TERMS

Liability

6.1 Insofar as is permitted by law, we and our agents or distributors will not, in any circumstances, be responsible or liable to compensate any Entrant or Winner or accept any liability for any loss, damage, personal injury or death occurring as a result of taking part in the Competition, except where it is caused by our negligence.

6.2 The face masks that will be produced are not designed or intended for use as, or replacements for, surgical masks, personal protective equipment, filtering respirators such as N95 face masks or to provide liquid barrier protection. Virgin makes no claims that the face masks will protect from, or prevent the contraction of, any disease, virus or illness.

Data Protection and Privacy

6.3 By entering the Competition, you agree that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Competition and/or for the purposes of the Prize may be used by Virgin Management Limited, as data controller, for the sole purpose of administering the Competition and in relation to the fulfilment of the Prize, or as otherwise required by applicable promotional marketing rules (including the CAP Code) (the “Personal Data”). Virgin may also share the Personal Data with other Virgin entities, The Skill Mill Ltd, the charities chosen under Clause 5.2 above and on Holly’s Instagram Account for these purposes.

6.4 Virgin will only use the Personal Data in a manner permitted by relevant data protection legislation, including for our legitimate interests or where you have consented. Virgin will only keep hold of the Personal Data for as long as we need it for the administering of the Competition and Prize, or to comply with our legal obligations.

6.5 You have the following rights when it comes to the handling of your personal data: the right to access, rectify, delete, object to, restrict the processing of, and to data portability in respect of data related to you. Please contact us at our address set out above or at contactus@virgin.com to exercise any of these rights (including having access to your data) or if you have any complaints or queries. Alternatively, you can contact our data protection officer at dpo@virgin.com.

6.6 Virgin reserves the right to publish or make available information that indicates that a valid award took place – for example, the surname and county of residence of the Winner. The Winner has the right to object to all or part of this information being published or made available – in such event the Winner should inform us in writing. In such circumstances, Entrants acknowledge that Virgin must nevertheless still provide the information and winning entry to the ASA or equivalent regulator on request.

6.7 By submitting an Entry you agree and consent to the use of your Entry (including your name and county) on Holly’s Instagram Account and/or www.virgin.com, including to announce the Winner of the Competition or other reasonable and related promotional purposes.

Intellectual Property Rights

6.8 By submitting an Entry you also confirm, and confirm on behalf of your child designing the mask, that your Entry is owned and controlled by you, is your original idea and that you have the right, power and authority to grant the rights set out in this Clause 6. You also grant to us, our agents, suppliers and distributors (including, without limitation, The Skill Mill Ltd) a worldwide, perpetual, royalty free licence in the intellectual property rights in your Competition Entry.

6.9 Virgin does not accept any responsibility for any infringement of any third party intellectual property rights caused by Entries to this Competition.

Other

6.10 The Competition and these Terms are governed by English law and any dispute arising from or connected to the Competition or these Terms shall be subject to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts. If you live in Scotland you can bring legal proceedings in respect of the Competition and these Terms in either the Scottish or the English courts.

6.11 A copy of these Terms may be obtained by sending a stamped addressed envelope to Virgin at our address set out above.