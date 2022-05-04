Investing with Purpose: a breath of fresh Airly

I’m passionate about backing innovative and environmentally-focussed founders to grow businesses that will create positive change and stride forward our collective efforts to tackle the climate crisis. It's always so inspiring to see a business living and breathing its purpose, and Airly is a company that is doing just that!

Airly is an incredible start-up I've invested in that is using innovation to tackle pollution and improve air quality. It's such a critical issue to address for the health of both people and the planet, yet 91% of the population is breathing polluted air .

To tackle this issue, the team developed a range of solar-powered sensors that measure air quality and help build the big picture of global pollution issues. The sensors are installed in over 4,500 locations all around the world, and the real-time data is shared on Airly's mobile app. We've also just installed one on Necker Island! The raw data is also stored on Airly's database to support scientific papers and to build its own reports too. The platform is such a brilliant way to help people, governments and businesses reduce emissions and protect the health of our planet, and every species that lives on it.

Entrepreneurialism, innovation and a belief that business should be a force for good in our world is what drives Airly’s success and, I’m so proud to be a part of their journey.As part of my Investing With Purpose series, I reached out to the team and asked them to share more about what they do, how they do it, and why it's so important. Here's more from Airly's CEO and co-founder, Wiktor Warchałowski.

