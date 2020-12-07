How the Virgin Money Foundation is championing future change makers

In our communities, there are many social issues that seem impossible to fix, which often don’t get the focus or funding they deserve. To tackle this, the Virgin Money Foundation has launched an amazing six-month Young Change Makers Fellowship Programme to empower young people to scale their social impact and tackle big issues head on.

The programme is designed for 18-25-year-olds in the North of England and will give young change makers the funding, mentoring and leadership development they need to create strong social initiatives in the communities that need it most.

What I love most about the programme is that is has been designed by young people and for young people, in collaboration with Northern Soul and The Virgin Money Foundation’s Youth Advisors. After meeting so many talented and driven young people, the Foundation wanted to create a platform where they can turn their brilliant ideas into reality. Its Youth Advisors also wrote a moving manifesto that sums up what the programme is all about.

Everyone who participates in the programme will receive a grant of up to £10,000, paid monthly throughout the programme! They will also receive a travel bursary upon completing the programme to allow for up to four weeks travel to research other community driven projects – naturally, these will be dependent on UK government-imposed restrictions. The programme will also provide mentors, access to supportive peer groups, the chance to meet successful social entrepreneurs and introductions to well-suited organisations.

I can’t wait to see the change that comes out of the programme and huge thanks to the Virgin Money Foundation and the National Lottery Community Fund for funding the initiative. If you’re a young person with a brilliant idea to create change in your community, learn more and apply for the programme right here.