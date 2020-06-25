Hope and justice with Topeka K. Sam

It was such an honour to speak with Topeka K. Sam about her work with women who have experienced inequality and discrimination within the American criminal justice system. Topeka told me about her journey from being in prison to leading a national movement for criminal justice and how she wants to help others who have been in her position. She launched The Ladies of Hope Ministries – a proud partner of Virgin Unite – to help marginalised women transition back into society through education, entrepreneurship, spiritual empowerment, and advocacy.

I learnt so much from our interview as we discussed everything from the disproportionate number of Black people in US prison, police brutality, economic injustice and how freedom is a constant struggle for many people. Topeka also explained how overcoming systemic racism starts with defunding broken justice systems and reinvesting the money into affordable housing, mental health support, food security and education for marginalised communities.

There’s so much we can learn from Topeka and her voice is one we ought to listen to. Please amplify it far and wide.