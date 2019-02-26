Grandparents' love
Happy Tuesday all!
Yesterday, my dad shared a really lovely blog post about all of the things he wants to teach his grandchildren. I feel so fortunate that my kids get to grow up and learn from four brilliant, loving and selfless grandparents.
Here is a wonderful poem just for you, Grand-dude Richard, Amma Joan, Granny Jill and Granddad Bill.
Grandparents' Advice
Don't pamper the baby,
Don't run to each cry;
Don't rock that new infant
And don't lullaby;
Don't coddle or cuddle,
That's all there is to it!
Don't spoil that sweet baby,
Let us grandparents do it!
- Mary R. Hurley
Etta, Artie and Lola and incredibly lucky to have you in their lives. Thank you for being the wonderful, nurturing humans that you are.