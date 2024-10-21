Five ways Virgin Hotels is making travel more inclusive

I love stepping into a Virgin Hotels property. I’ve recently stayed at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh and Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch, and one of my favourite memories was seeing Virgin Hotels New York City for the first time – sporting a hard hat! I’ve seen first-hand how the brand lives up to its purpose that ‘Everyone Leaves Feeling Better’.

I also love how this purpose work doesn’t start and stop when guests walk in the lobby but is embedded in every decision the teams make. Here’s five ways that Virgin Hotels is making travel more inclusive and accessible, while also lifting up local communities:

1. Partnering with Autism Double-Checked: Autism Double-Checked is a fantastic organisation that works with airlines, hotels, and resorts to become ‘autism-friendly’. Every team member at an Autism Double-Checked certified Virgin Hotel property undergoes specialised training to better welcome and assist guests with autism or hidden disabilities. Virgin Hotels also provides visitor guides that highlights sensory-friendly areas within the hotel. This helps guests find information about quiet spaces, potential noise levels, and other considerations that make a big difference to autistic travellers. Autism Double-Checked Virgin Hotels properties also offer reduced rates for ‘practice stays’ which help guests feel more prepared and at ease. So brilliant. [P.s, if anyone is interested in booking a rehearsal stay, you can email hotelswithheart@virginhotels.com ]

This is such important work when you realise how many barriers autistic people and their families face when it comes to travel. As a result, 87% of parents who have an autistic child don’t travel or take vacations (according to Autism Double-Checked). By creating tailored experiences that remove these barriers, we can open up the world of travel to families who deserve a holiday more than most.

2. Supporting other hidden disabilities: Virgin Hotels properties are also designed with inclusion in mind. The rooms (which we call chambers), include blackout shades, customisable lighting and large walk-in showers to make all guests feel as comfortable as possible. The properties also collaborate with Hidden Disabilities to provide sunflower lanyards for guests with non-visible disabilities, so team members can better accommodate them.

3. Tackling inequality in the justice system: One of the boldest ways that Virgin Hotels extends its purpose work beyond the lobby doors is through its work with criminal justice. One great example is its partnership with Unlock Potential – an organisation that creates hiring opportunities for people at risk of incarceration. Virgin Hotels Dallas deserves a special mention for its extra support for Cafe Momentum , which provides internships for young people who have been involved in the justice system. Giving people a second chance in life is a powerful way that businesses can step up for society.

4. Working in the local communities: Every Virgin Hotels property support the community they’re based in. This includes employment opportunities, local supplier opportunities, not-for-profit partnerships and civic engagement too. A few great examples include Virgin Hotels Chicago’s partnership with SocialWorks (a youth empowerment program created by Chance the Rapper), Virgin Hotels Nashville’s work with The Mary Parrish Center (which supports survivors of domestic violence), Virgin Hotels Nashville’s work with The Louisiana Hospitality Foundation and Virgin Hotels Dallas’ work with My Possibilities.

5. Supercharge purpose with policy: I loved hearing how Virgin Hotels worked with an external auditor to ensure its policies are as inclusive as possible. The result is a new J.E.D.I (justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion) program, which provides employees with a four-phased inclusion training. Virgin Hotels is now in its third phase, which involves a complete demographic analysis to identify gaps in the workforce and unconscious bias training.