Dreamers and innovators: Sara Luchian on how Virgin Hyperloop is designing the future of travel

What does it take to design the future of travel? Fortunately, we have Virgin Hyperloop here to give us some insight! As part of my Dreamers and Innovators interview series, I reached out to Sara Luchian, Director of Passenger Experience at Virgin Hyperloop, to see what it takes to design the world’s first new mass mode of public transportation in over a century. Virgin Hyperloop will fundamentally change the way we travel and its incredible team is building the future, today!

It’s hard to believe the Virgin Hyperloop dream started out as a series of sketches, crafted in a Californian garage six years ago. Now, the technology is set to change the way the world moves, and all within a decade! For background, Virgin Hyperloop is a ground-breaking mode of transport that will cut travel time significantly, with speeds up to 600 miles per hour. Imagine how quickly we'll be able to get from A to B – incredible! To do this, the hyperloop system floats along the track using magnetic levitation and glides at airline speeds for long distances - without producing any direct carbon emissions. In 2020, Virgin Hyperloop completed its first successful passenger tests and is now paving the way for regulation and certification of hyperloop systems around the world.

Sara’s job has been to create a passenger experience for the future of travel, so it was amazing to hear her story. We spoke about everything from how it felt to be one of the first people to travel on a Virgin Hyperloop; to how transportation can be a force for good in the world; to what it takes to create an experience no-one has ever had before. Sara is incredible - and a true visionary in the Virgin Family. Here’s our full conversation: