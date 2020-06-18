Discussing systemic racism with Jacqueline Gomes-Neves

It was truly eye-opening to discuss recent events and the broader issue of systemic racism with London-based entrepreneur and political activist, Jacqueline Gomes-Neves.

We spoke about everything from the issue with saying ‘all lives matter’ through to the history of racism in the UK and what we can all do today to create a more equal tomorrow.

Holly Branson interviews Jacqueline Gomes-Neves

At just 24-years-old, Jacqueline is a powerful defender of human rights. In 2013, she became the first female Youth Mayor of Lambeth Council and in 2015 Jacqueline co-launched a report to tackle the lack of community confidence in the police. Just last year, she launched the first parliamentary Intersectionality Forum to raise awareness of minority experiences in parliament so it was an honour to hear her thoughts on recent events and the current state of racism in Britain.

I hope you found our conversation as insightful as I did!