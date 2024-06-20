Imagine a world where every business, big and small, are not only driven by the desire to make a profit but also driven to make a positive difference in the world. The exponential power of businesses, everywhere, could solve many of the world's most pressing issues.

We need business at its best, now more than ever. While trust in politicians is at an all-time low and in the face of multiple existential challenges, we need businesses and business leaders to step-up and recognise the huge responsibility they have when it comes to the well-being of ALL people and our beautiful planet. Currently our world is facing collective trauma on so many fronts: the effect of climate change is terrifyingly more visible every year; cost of living crises across the globe has left millions of families closer to the poverty line than ever before and let’s not forget the over two billion people - a staggering number – who today, are impacted by the conflicts in Palestine, Israel, Ukraine, Sudan, Myanmar, and over 32 other countries around the world.

Never was a new vision for the world been more needed. As businesses we cannot turn our backs on the challenges the world is facing. We cannot leave it to governments and NGO's to sort out. We must take an active role in addressing these global issues. This cannot be achieved without purpose. At Virgin, purpose is the fundamental reason we exist. As a brand we have never shied away from tackling some of the world’s most unacceptable issues.

Our purpose at Virgin is Changing Business for Good. It’s not a short-term goal; it's our long-term vision. It isn’t about our products, or services, it’s about the wider world. At its core, it is a call to encourage all businesses everywhere to embrace our belief that the well-being of all stakeholders, not just shareholders, is the cornerstone on which every business decision is built.

When we say: "for good," we mean it in every sense of the word. It's about creating lasting change, ensuring that the positive steps we take today endure and evolve with the changing times. As mentioned above, it's also about the greater good – ensuring our business practices benefit our people, our customers, society, the environment, and the challenges of the future.

As Simon Sinek said to me recently: “If you’re talking about your product or proposition when you talk about purpose, you’ve got it all wrong.” Your purpose is about the impact your business makes beyond itself. By defining our purpose as Changing Business for Good we are strongly stating that this is not a case of lip-service but tangible, positive, impactful action. And importantly we want to be a shining example and inspiration to all businesses, globally.

We have been acting with purpose for over 50 years now. And almost two decades ago , we pledged very clearly that: At Virgin we invest in, partner with, and build organisations that are changing business for good.

Changing Business for Good also helps people who work at Virgin to think about the positive impact they want to have on the world. This culture of purpose empowers our people, encouraging them to be powerful advocates for both our shared purpose and to develop and explore their own personal purpose. At Virgin, we’ve seen first-hand how this collective belief that our businesses exist not only to make profit but to create real change in the world. This drives our people to become increasingly innovative when it comes to purpose-driven growth. So exciting!

To shine a light on the value of purpose-driven business, we’ve put together a series of case studies that showcase how Virgin is leading from the front and changing business for good. I hope you find them inspiring and helpful in your own purpose journey – whether it be business or personal.